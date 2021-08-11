Gatineau businesses pushback as Quebec announces vaccination passport rollout

There is pushback from businesses in Gatineau to the Quebec government's move to rollout COVID-19 vaccination passports in September.

The move, aimed at avoiding future lockdowns among concerns over a fall fourth wave, has sparked some criticism from businesses.

"Already the business we just came back from a pandemic, we’re not ready to cut our customers in half again," said Mark Vargas, manager of Restaurant Amazonas in Gatineau.

Vargas is worried about the impact the move could have on business.

"Ottawa is almost like half our clientele, so we really have to work with them and hope Quebec is considering working with Ontario in some way that they can prove (vaccination) maybe," he said.

The vaccination passports in Quebec, set to be introduced on Sept. 1, will be used to give fully immunized people access to public events, training facilities, bars, and restaurants. Retail stores will not require a vaccine passport.

In regions like Gatineau, with Ottawa just steps away, it’s not yet known what this will mean for interprovincial visitors.

"Until we come to an agreement between Quebec’s governments and Ontario’s governments for recognition of the vaccination in Ontario, citizens will not be able to come to restaurants in Quebec," said Jean-Francois Belleau with the Retail Council of Canada.

The move means even outdoor festivals will require proof of vaccination. Gatineau’s hot air balloon festival is set to begin the day after the new rules come into effect.

"We definitely agree with it, it’s a good thing for everyone, but just give us more time, or help, it’s just short notice," said Michelle O’Neil from the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival.

The festival, which sees between 8,000 and 10,000 visitors a day, said it would be a massive logistical challenge.

"To do the checkup with the vaccination passport, we would need more man power which we don’t have right now, and we’re at three weeks, like 20 days before our festival," she said.

The Quebec government said the passport will be available through an app on any smartphone and a paper copy will also be an option.

More information about the rollout is expected later this month, but there are many questions still among businesses and residents.