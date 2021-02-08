Non-essential businesses in Gatineau have the green light to open.

The Quebec government is relaxing the COVID-19 restrictions as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the virus decline. Non-essential stores and hair salons in Quebec that have been closed since Christmas are allowed to reopen as of Monday.

Most of Ontario, including Ottawa, will be waiting one more week to reopen, but certain health units in eastern Ontario will be allowed to reopen this week.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the latest information in Ontario and Quebec.

ONTARIO

Ontario is extending its stay-at-home order for one more week in most of the province. Twenty-eight health units, including Ottawa Public Health, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, will remain under the stay-at-home order until 12:01 a.m. Feb. 16. That means current closures that are in effect now will remain in effect for one more week, at which point each region will move to its appropriate colour-coded level under the province's reopening framework.

The stay-at-home order in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit, Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health, and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health will end at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 10 and those regions will move to the "Green-Prevent" level under Ontario's COVID-19 framework, which will allow many businesses to reopen.

QUEBEC

Stores, hair salons and museums can reopen in Gatineau and western Quebec today, as the province eases some of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Quebec government imposed a lockdown on Dec. 25 in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Les Promenades Gatineau will reopen at 10 a.m., while the Canadian Museum of History will open on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the rules in Gatineau and western Quebec.

CURFEW RULES

The curfew remains in effect in Gatineau and the Outaouais from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Quebec government says between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., residents will be prohibited from moving outside their place of residence, with exceptions for health care, humanitarian reasons or essential work.

CURFEW EXEMPTIONS:

Going out to walk the dog

A person whose presence in the workplace is essential

A person who must obtain the necessary medications following a medial appointment

A person who must go to or return from a hospital, a clinic or a dentist's office

A person who must visit a sick or injured parent

A student who must participate in a face-to-face evening class or go to a laboratory in a recognized school

A person returning home on a night flight from a work-related trip abroad

A parent who must accompany a sick child to the hospital

A parent who must accompany an adolescent to his work

VISITORS/GATHERINGS

Private gatherings indoors are prohibited

Visitors from another address are not permitted at your home

Single individuals are permitted to visit another address

One informal caregiver is permitted

TRAVEL BETWEEN REGIONS

The Quebec government says travel between cities and regions is not recommended, with exceptions for students, workers, shared custody agreements and the transport of goods.

EDUCATION

Elementary and secondary schools remain open.

All students must wear a face covering at all times in hallways, common areas and on school grounds.

Grade 5-6 students in elementary schools and all secondary students must wear masks while in classes.

POST-SECONDARY EDUCATION

The Quebec government says there will be a partial return to in-person teaching at some universities and CEGEPs.

Premier Legault said that there would be a gradual reopening of CEGEPs and universities, with the goal of allowing students to attend class once per week.

EDUCATIONAL CHILDCARE SERVICES (DAYCARES)

Daycare services can operate with the maximum number of children indicated on their licence

Home childcare services can receive the regular number of children.

Educational childcare services will be closed only in the event a COVID-19 outbreak is declared at the facility.

BUSINESSES/PERSONAL CARE SETTINGS

As of Feb. 8, all non-essential retail services and personal care services in Gatineau and the Outaouais may reopen, with restricted capacity.

Shopping malls may re-open with suitable supervision of public areas to prevent gatherings and loitering.

The Quebec government says to comply with the 8 p.m. curfew; all commercial enterprises must close their doors no later than 7:30 p.m.

Pharmacies and service stations are allowed to maintain regular hours.

RESTAURANTS

Restaurants in Gatineau and the Outaouais remain closed with the exception of delivery, pick-up and drive-through service.

Dining rooms must remain closed

Bars, brasseries and taverns must remain closed.

OFFICE SPACE

Teleworking is mandatory for people working in offices, with the exception of workers whose presence is deemed necessary by the employer.

PLACES OF WORSHIP

Places of worship are allowed to open, with a maximum of 10 people. Funerals are limited to a maximum of 25 people.

SPORTS/OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Indoor activities remain prohibited.

The Quebec government says outdoor activities are permitted, limited to a group of four people, including for lessons.

People living at the same address may form a group of more than four people, but cannot join a group of people living at another address.

Alpine ski resorts will remain open.

MUSEUMS

Museums, including aquariums, zoos and museum institutes, are allowed to open in Gatineau and the Outaouais, with measures in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

OTHER BUSINESSES

Cinemas and other auditoriums must remain closed

Casinos remain closed

GATINEAU PARK

The National Capital Commission says Gatineau Park remains open during Quebec's curfew and lockdown.

All Gatineau Park parking lots will be closed at 7 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m.

The Visitor Centre in Gatineau Park will be temporarily closed

Day Shelters will be open on a first-come, first serve basis

People with reserved camping accommodations in the park will be able to access them

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Toronto