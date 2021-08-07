Gatineau businesses wait for details on Quebec's new COVID-19 vaccine passport

Salons, restaurants and shops are open to anyone in Ottawa and across Ontario.

However, that could soon change in Quebec, as the province will soon require residents to show proof of vaccination for some non-essential businesses to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

For France Roy, the owner of La Nomad in Aylmer, the proof would give her a peace of mind after being forced to shut her doors multiple times during the pandemic.

"We need to do something about that. Everyone should do their part," she said. "It’s a lot of stress, we don’t need this really especially if you’re your own business."

Quebec will be the first province to implement a vaccine passport. Last month, Premier Doug Ford said Ontario will not implement its own vaccination passport.

One business owner in Ottawa’s ByWard Market says it couldn’t hurt, especially if there’s potential for a fourth wave of COVID-19.

"It would cripple a lot of people," said Warren Frederick, managing partner for Headquarters. The business operating a salon as well as a restaurant.

"We’re starting to get back into the groove of things and to have another lockdown would just ruin all the work that we put in."

The COVID-19 vaccination passport will allow vaccinated residents to access non-essential services in parts of the province where transmission is high. Some in Quebec, looking for more clarity.

"We should also consider not only if businesses are essential or not but the capacity of a location," said Aylmer resident Lynne Ionita. "Concerts, theatres, saloons.. like where I am right now.”

As for Roy, whose clothing boutique has been in Aylmer for 35 years, a push for a vaccine passport could slow business. It could also prevent another shutdown.

"We don’t want to close again, we don't want our store, our restaurant to close again,” she said.

Specific details on Quebec's new vaccine passport are expected to be released in the coming days.