Gatineau closes beaches, swimming pools after 'a few' workers test positive for COVID-19

The city of Gatineau is closing all municipal pools and beaches after a few employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the city says health officials recommended the "preventive closure" of all municipal pools and beaches to allow for COVID-19 screening of all personnel working in these locations.

"A few cases of COVID-19 have been detected among them, which prompted the recommendation," said a statement from the city of Gatineau Wednesday afternoon.



"It is important to note that, according to the information currently available to us, the source of the virus was outside our facilities, outside of work. In view of the sanitary measures in effect in workplaces, the risk to the public is very low."

Gatineau's splash pads remain open for the public.

The city said it has followed the following COVID-19 precautions in municipal places during the pandemic: