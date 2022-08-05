Gatineau extending beach, pool hours during weekend heat wave

The city of Gatineau is extending the hours of operation at beaches, wading pools and outdoor swimming pools this weekend to help residents cool off from the heat.

Environment Canada's forecast is calling for a high of 31 C on Saturday and Sunday in Gatineau, with the humidex making it feel like 40 degrees.

The city says beaches at parc Moussette, du Lac-Beauchamp and Les Cedres parks will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The following swimming pools will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. this weekend.

Piscine et pataugeoire Fontaine (120, rue Charlevoix, secteur de Hull);

Piscine Sauvageau (179, rue Mutchmore, Hull)

Piscine Laurent-Groulx (1, rue Lévesque, Hull)

Piscine Desjardins (1, rue Goyette, Hull)

Piscine La Vérendrye (730, rue Main, Gatineau)

Piscine Jack-Eyamie (40, rue du Bassin, Masson-Angers)

Plage du parc des Cèdres (15, rue Raoul-Roy, Aylmer)

Plage du parc Moussette (361, boul. Lucerne, Hull)

Plage du parc du Lac-Beauchamp (741, boul. Maloney Est, Gatineau)

The city of Gatineau says splash pads will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day in municipal parks.

Lifeguards are on duty at Gatineau Park beaches from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie Island from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.