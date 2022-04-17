Gatineau firefighters battle blaze in Hull

Gatineau firefighters battled a large fire in the heart of the Hull district Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters say thick, brown smoke and flames could be seen from the house on rue Papineau near Eddy Street just before 4 p.m.

Seven people made it safely outside, but two of them were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Firefighters also rescued two cats.

Matthew MacKenzie, a witness, told CTV News Ottawa by email that he had just left a nearby pharmacy when he smelled smoke and saw people banging on the doors, trying to alert the residents of the multi-unit home. Within minutes, he said, the street was filled with smoke. He said he saw several people leave from the back of the house, including one person who was carried out.

The fire started at the rear of the home on the second floor and spread to the third floor and roof. There was also minor damage to the house next door. A second alarm had to be called to get the blaze under control. The fire did an estimated $350,000 in damage.

Gatineau fire officials say five people will be displaced. The investigation into the fire has been handed over to Gatineau police.