Gatineau Hospital emergency room partially reopening after five day closure

The Gatineau Hospital emergency room will partially reopen at 4 p.m. Wednesday, but services will be limited.

The emergency room has been closed since Friday night due to a nursing shortage at the Gatineau Hospital.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the CISSS de l'Outaouais says urgent medical care will be provided at the Gatineau Hospital for three situations:

Pregnant women

Children from 0 to 17 years-old

People in urgent need of mental health services

"This partial reopening is possible thanks to the staff who come to lend a hand, which has stabilized the situation and partially reopened this essential service to the population," said the CISSS de l'Outaouais in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Patients in need of other urgent care are urged to go to the Hull Hospital emergency department or the Papineau Hospital.

Ambulances will be directed to the Hull Hospital.