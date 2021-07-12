Gatineau hospital emergency room reopening to everyone Sunday but only during the day

The emergency room at the Gatineau Hospital will be reopening to all patients as of Sunday, July 18, but only during parts of the day.

The CISSS de l'Outaouais said in a release Monday that anyone will be able to use the emergency room from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting Sunday, but during the evening hours and overnight it will be limited only to pregnant women, children under 18 and people with urgent mental health needs. All other patients are asked to go to the Hull Hospital or the Papineau Hospital in Buckingham between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.

"This daytime reopening is possible thanks to the reorganization of human resources, which stabilizes the situation and offers this essential service to the population completely during the period from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.," the CISSS de l'Outaouais said in a statement.

The emergency room was closed for five days in late June because of a staffing shortage. It reopened partially on June 30, allowing only pregnant women, children, and people with urgent mental health needs to access services.