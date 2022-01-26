Gatineau Hospital fully reopening emergency department on Monday

The Gatineau Hospital emergency department will completely reopen on Monday, following the hiring of 25 new nurses.

Last summer, the emergency department at the Gatineau Hospital was closed for several days due to a staffing shortage.

The CISSS de l'Outaouais announced on Wednesday the full reopening of the emergency room is possible thanks to the "incredible work" of staff and the various financial incentives offered to nurses.

Officials describe the 25 new nurses hired as a "significant increase" in staff for the Gatineau Hospital emergency room.

In September, the Quebec government offered nurses bonuses to work in the province, including between $12,000 and $15,000 for new staff.

The CISSS de l'Outaouais also announced the partial reopening of the emergency room in St-Andre-Avellin emergency room on Monday. The emergency department has been temporarily closed since Jan. 5.