Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival returning in 2021

The Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival is back this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 34th edition of the popular event runs from Sept. 2 to 6. Some restrictions will still be in place, organizers say, including a capacity of 5,000 people for the evening shows and 800 people for the Hydro Quebec Musical Matinees. Festival-goers will be required to specify where they would like to watch the show when purchasing their tickets.

Shows include performances by Kaïn, Bleu Jeans Bleu, Matt Lang, Coeur du Pirate, Fred Pellerin and more.

You can see the full schedule on the festival's website.

Balloon rides are also set to return. The festival is prioritizing people who had booked tickets prior to last year's cancellation, but new tickets can still be booked this year.

"For the time being, we are prioritizing customers who booked a flight before the pandemic. However, if you would like to book a balloon ride, we will gladly add your name to our list. We will then contact you in the next few weeks to book your flight and schedule a flight date," organizers said.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.