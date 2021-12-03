Gatineau long-term care employee charged with sexual assault
A 61-year-old employee at a Gatineau long-term care home has been charged with sexually assaulting a resident at the facility.
Gatineau police launched an investigation in mid-November following a complaint of a sexual assault at the CHSLD Lionel Emond, which is run by the Centre intégré de santé et de service sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSS).
Police say investigators met with the victim's legal guardians "since her state of health did not allow her to file a complaint on her own."
Pierre Alain, 61, was charged on Friday with sexual assault.
In a statement on Friday, the CISSS de l'Outaouais said the employee is no longer working at the home.
"The CISSS de l'Outaouais collaborated to the investigation of the Police Department of the City of Gatineau. As a health and social services establishment, we have a zero tolerance policy for this kind of behavior," said the CISSS de l'Outaouais.
The CSHSLD Lionel-Emond is located on Lionel Emond Boulevard in the Hull sector, across the street from the Hull Hospital.
