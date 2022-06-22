iHeartRadio

Gatineau man accused of uttering threats turns himself in

Ottawa police

Ottawa police say a Gatineau man who had been wanted for uttering threats has turned himself into police.

Cederick Richard-Soares, 28, turned himself into the Gatineau courthouse on Monday, Ottawa police said in a news release.

He had been wanted for allegedly uttering death threats while at work. He was considered armed and dangerous.

He is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.

