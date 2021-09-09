Gatineau man charged with hate-motivated mischief in Ottawa
A Gatineau man has been charged with twice disturbing Jewish religious gatherings in the city’s west end this week.
Ottawa police say a man went to a place of worship on Nadolny Sachs Private, near Carling and Broadview avenues, on Tuesday and interfered with religious worship.
He was asked to leave and left without incident.
The next day, he came back and was arrested by police officers flagged down by an organizer. No one was injured.
The Soloway Jewish Community Centre is located on Nadolny Sachs Private, along with the Ottawa Jewish Community School, Yitzhak Rabin High School and Congregation Adath Shalom.
Girmay Mamo Gebremedhin, 43, has been charged with two counts of disturbing persons assembled for worship and two counts of mischief. He was due in court on Wednesday.
