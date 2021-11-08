Gatineau man facing gun charges after traffic stop in Kingston
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
A 35-year-old Gatineau man is facing more than two dozen charges after police in Kingston say they pulled him over with a loaded handgun on Highway 401.
The traffic stop happened Sunday morning just after 7:30 a.m., OPP said in a news release.
Police say Bryan Morgan is facing several gun charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, transporting a firearm in a careless manner, and carrying a concealed weapon.
He’s also facing one cannabis-related charge and was also charged with speeding 49 kilometres per hour over the limit.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing, and his vehicle was towed.
