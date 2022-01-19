Gatineau man facing human trafficking charges

Quebec police say a 28-year-old Gatineau man is facing charges relating to pimping and human trafficking in several Canadian cities, including Gatineau.

The investigation relates to alleged crimes that occurred between April 2019 and January 2022.

Quebec Provincial Police say the investigation shows the suspect could have used the nickname 'Don Shotta' during exchanges with victims.

Jimmy Daquin, who was previously in custody in connection to another case, appeared in court in Gatineau on Wednesday to face new charges.

Police say anyone with information is asked to Surete du Quebec at 1-800-659-4264.