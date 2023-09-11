iHeartRadio

Gatineau man facing weapons charges after Ottawa search


The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say a Gatineau man is facing several firearms charges after an incident last week.

Police were called to a home on Elmira Drive, in the Pinecrest area, on Friday on reports a man was brandishing a firearm.

Officers seized several weapons from inside the home and arrested a 53-year-old man.

Patrick Girard, of Gatineau, is charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence and careless use of a firearm.'

He remains in custody.

