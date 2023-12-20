Gatineau man killed, 1 with life-threatening injuries in Highway 417 crash
A driver has died and a passenger suffered life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 417 Monday evening.
Ontario Provincial Police said in a new release Wednesday that emergency services responded to the crash at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 18 in the westbound lane of Highway 417 between exit 17, County Road 10 and exit 27, County Road 34 near mile marker 22.
The crash site is about 7 kilometres south of Vankleek Hill, Ont. and 18 kilometres south of Hawkesbury.
The driver, a 60-year-old man from Gatineau, Que. was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services.
Three passengers were taken to hospital. Two had minor injuries and one had life-threatening injuries.
The westbound lanes of Highway 417 near the crash site were closed for approximately seven hours.
The collision remains under investigation with assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI).
