Gatineau motorcyclist caught going more than twice speed limit
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
A 25-year-old motorcyclist was fined nearly $1,700 after being caught going more than twice the speed limit in Gatineau.
“Is it a plane? Is it a comet?” Gatineau police wrote on Twitter. “No, it’s a motorcyclist captured at 183 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on the Boulevard des Allumettières Monday evening.”
The 25-year-old driver received a ticket for $1,695, police said, along with 18 demerit points.
GRAND EXCÈS DE VITESSE | C'est un avion? C'est une comète? Non, c'est un motocycliste capté à 183 km/h dans une zone de 90 km/h sur le boulevard des Allumettières lundi soir.
Le conducteur de 25 ans de #Gatineau a reçu un constat d'infraction de 1695$ + 18 points d'inaptitude. pic.twitter.com/KNWQBEVBCZ
-
