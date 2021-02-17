The Quebec government is easing COVID-19 restrictions in Gatineau after months in the red zone.

Premier François Legault announced on Tuesday that the Outaouais region, including Gatineau, would move down a step to the "orange" level this coming Monday.

The city has been at Quebec's maximum COVID-19 alert level since October.

The change means that the nightly curfew will begin an hour and a half later, at 9:30 p.m. (it still ends at 5 a.m.) and indoor dining may resume with restrictions. Indoor private gatherings involving people from outside one's household will remain prohibited.

Some restrictions in Gatineau were eased last week, which allowed some non-essential businesses to reopen.

Quebec also announced that movie theatres and swimming pools in the province would be open for March break.

Here is a look at the restrictions that will be in place on Gatineau and the Outaouais as of Feb. 22.

Curfew

Between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. Quebecers must not leave their homes except in cases that justify travel. The curfew also applies to visitors from other provinces.

Exceptions include:

Going to or returning from work

Going to the pharmacy to pick up essential medical supplies

Going to or returning from school

Going to or returning from a medical appointment

Going to or returning from a court appointment

Giving blood

Walking the dog within 1 km of one's home

Accompanying a child to work, school, or other essential appointments

People experiencing homelessness

Travel between regions and cities

Not recommended (except for essential travel, students, workers, shared custody, freight transportation).

Indoor or outdoor gatherings in private homes (house and cottage)

Prohibited:

Visitors from another address

Allowed:

One visitor from another address for single individuals (the same person to limit social contacts)

One informal caregiver

Individuals offering services or support

Labour for planned work

Single parent or blended families:

Two partners who do not live at the same address can see each other, but their children cannot go with them during these visits.

A person can stay overnight with their partner but cannot travel between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Two partners can participate in sports or recreational activities in pairs, but their children cannot go with them.

Public activities

Prohibited, except for funerals (a maximum of 25 people excluding the staff of the funeral establishment and volunteers inside or outside the building. Keeping an attendance register is mandatory). No food or alcohol can be served.

Demonstrations are permitted but wearing masks or face covers is mandatory.

Places of worship

Open, but all religious activities are limited to a maximum of 25 people.

Restaurants

Open, with a maximum of two adults per table, who may be accompanied by their children under the age of 18.

An attendance register must be kept; only customers with proof of residence in the same region as the restaurant are admitted. With the exception of fast food services, reservations are mandatory.

Only delivery is possible during the curfew.

Bars, breweries, taverns, casinos

Closed

Microbreweries and distilleries, closed only for on-site drinking

Museums, zoos, aquariums, etc.

Open, with necessary precautions and restrictions.

Cinemas

Open from Feb. 26, in compliance with the measures in force. The wearing of a surgical mask is mandatory.

Auditoriums

Venues with fixed and numbered seating may open from Feb. 26, in compliance with the measures in force. The wearing of a surgical mask is mandatory.

Libraries

Open

Businesses, stores and boutiques

Open, with capacity limits.

One person per household recommended

Shopping malls must ensure adequate supervision of common areas to avoid any gathering and loitering.

To comply with the 9:30 p.m. curfew, businesses must close their doors by 9 p.m.

Schools

Open

In-person extracurricular activities are suspended.

Field trips and interscolastic activities are suspended.

Personal and esthetic care

Open

Sports and recreation

Permitted in outdoor public places for individuals, pairs and members of the same household, as well as groups of no more than eight individuals from more than one household. An individual supervising activities may join in for monitoring or facilitation purposes.

Permitted in indoor public places for individuals, pairs and members of the same household.

Access to locker rooms is prohibited, except pool showers and locker rooms.

Gyms

Only training activities carried out by individuals or by members of the same household as well as private classes are permitted.

The two-metre physical distancing rule must be respected at all times, and assistance that requires close contact is not permitted, except for members of the same household.