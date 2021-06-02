Gatineau opening gender-neutral changing rooms at two pools this summer

Gender-neutral washrooms and change rooms will open at two city of Gatineau swimming pools this summer.

The city of Gatineau says as part of a plan to reduce discrimination and increase the participation of people of all gender identities in local activities, universal changing rooms will open at two facilities.

In a media release, Gatineau's director of recreation, sports and community development Martin Lajeunesse said the committee held consultations on the proposal. Lajeunesse notes universal toilets have been used at several schools and universities in Canada and the U.S.

If approved by council this month, Gatineau will launch a public information campaign about the new gender-neutral washrooms.