Gatineau Park's Champlain Lookout closing on weekdays for four weeks
The popular Champlain Lookout and a section of the Champlain Parkway in Gatineau Park will be off limits to vehicles and cyclists on weekdays for the next four weeks.
The National Capital Commission says starting on Monday, the areas will be closed on weekdays to allow for the competition of landscaping work in the area.
Between Monday and Friday, the Champlain Lookout and the Champlain Parkway from the Etienne Brule Lookout and the Champlain Lookout will be closed to all traffic, including bicycles.
The lookout and parkways will reopen to users and the Gatineau Park shuttle bus on weekends.
TEMPORARY WEEKDAY CLOSURE | Champlain Lookout and a section of the Champlain Parkway (from Étienne Brûlé Lookout)
��Weekdays, starting August 15 for approximately 4 weeks
✅Back to regular schedule on weekends
��Completion of landscaping work
See the map for details: pic.twitter.com/HYmTEBDcCN
