Gatineau Park will remain open for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and other winter activities during Quebec's four-week curfew, but hours will be reduced.

The National Capital Commission says Gatineau Park will be open during the curfew, but all parking lots will close at 7 p.m. starting Jan. 9.

The Visitor Centre in Gatineau Park will close temporarily. Information services is available at 819-827-2020 or 1-866-456-3016 (toll-free).

Day shelters remain open in Gatineau Park on a first-come, first-serve basis for one household at a time. The reservation system for the shelters will be available at a later date.

The NCC says users who have reserved accommodations for camping in Gatineau Park will be able to access them.

"At all times, we ask that park users comply with Quebec government directives while engaged in outdoor sports and recreational activities," said the NCC on its website. "This means restricting contact to those within the same family bubble, and not engaging in group activities (skiing, walking, snowshoeing)."

Both the Quebec and Ontario governments have urged people to avoid inter-provincial travel during the lockdown periods.