Gatineau police accuse 17-year-old of stabbing man in park
Gatineau police say a 17-year-old is facing assault charges following a stabbing over the weekend.
Police officers were called to Saint-Gérard Park in the city's east end at around 8 p.m. Sunday on reports of a fight in which one man was seriously injured.
The victim had been stabbed and was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Officers closed off access to the park for several hours for the investigation Sunday night.
Police later arrested a 17-year-old suspect, who will be facing charges of assault, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and weapon possession.
The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
