Gatineau police hit the brakes on two vehicle thefts

Four people are in custody following two attempted vehicle thefts in Gatineau, Que. in 12 hours.

Around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, a woman called Gatineau police and said her vehicle had just been stolen from the Promenades Gatineau parking lot.

Shortly afterwards, officers spotted the stolen vehicle on Highway 50 near Buckingham.

Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle appeared to spot that he was being followed by an unmarked police vehicle and pulled off the highway in an attempt to outrun the police. The officer lost sight of the vehicle.

A witness later notified police the suspect was on nearby land, and the suspect was eventually arrested on Townline Road in L'Ange-Gardien.

In the second incident, police received a call around 4:45 a.m. Thursday reporting suspicious individuals on Hetu Street in Gatineau.

"According to the complainant, an individual got out of a vehicle to enter another vehicle that was parked on the street after prowling around it," police said.

Officers quickly located the two vehicles that were connected to the call.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles was arrested during the traffic stop, and two other suspects that fled the vehicles were eventually arrested with the help of the canine unit.

"The SPVG is continuing its efforts to counter vehicle theft on its territory and would like to thank the citizens, who, through their vigilance, make Gatineau one of the safest cities," Gatineau police said.