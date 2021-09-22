Gatineau police investigating after father, two children found dead in Aylmer home

Gatineau police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a father and his two children at an Aylmer, Que. home.

Police say officers were sent to a home on Rue Dunkerque just after 2 p.m. Wednesday to carry out a "well-being check."

The bodies of a 51-year-old man and two girls ages three and five, were found inside the home. Police confirmed Thursday morning the bodies found were those of a father and his children.

Investigators are treating the deaths as suspicious as the investigation gets underway. A police spokesperson said the most probable hypothesis is one of "family drama."

On Thursday, police told CTV News Ottawa's Jeremie Charron that investigators are not looking for any other persons of interests in this case.

Rue Dunkerque was closed for the investigation but has reopened, Gatineau police said Thursday.