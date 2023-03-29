Gatineau police investigating apparent assault in Hull

Gatineau police say a man was seriously injured in an apparent attack in the Hull sector Wednesday.

Officers were called to the area of boulevard Saint-Joseph and rue Nicolet at around 3:30 p.m. on reports of an injured man.

When police arrived, they found the man bleeding severely. He was transported to hospital in serious condition. Police later said his condition was upgraded to stable.

Investigators believe he was attacked. No other details about the incident have been provided.

Police have set up a perimeter in the area. Saint-Joseph is currently closed to traffic between rue Sherbrooke and rue Nicolet. Rue Sherbrooke is also closed between rue Berri and boulevard Saint-Joseph.