Father, two daughters dead in Gatineau, Que. murder-suicide

Gatineau police say the deaths of a father and his two young children at an Aylmer, Que. home were a double murder-suicide.

Officers were sent to the home on Rue Dunkerque just after 2 p.m. Wednesday to carry out a "well-being check."

The bodies of a 51-year-old man and two girls, ages three and five, were found inside the home.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, police say investigators have concluded that the two girls were victims of a homicide, and the father had taken his own life. Police said the daughters showed no signs of violence.

The victims have been identified as three-year-old Orli Kpatcha and five-year-old Liel Kpatcha. Police identified the father as 51-year-old Essodom Kpatcha.

A police spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa on Thursday investigators suspected a "family drama" was linked to the deaths.

Neighbours say they're shocked by the tragedy on the quiet residential street.

"When I heard that the two girls died, I kind of freaked out," said Nicholas Chartier. "You know it's kids, it's hard to see kids dying. I think everybody in the neighbourhood was in shock."

One neighbour said the father had just moved into the neighbourhood a couple of months ago.

Rue Dunkerque was closed for the investigation but has reopened, Gatineau police said Thursday.

Mise à jour concernant les morts suspectes à #Aylmer #Gatineau :

L'enquête et les expertises menées confirment la thèse du double homicide des fillettes suivi par le suicide du père. Les victimes sont Orli Kpatcha, 3 ans, et Liel Kpatcha, 5 ans.



