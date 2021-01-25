Gatineau police are investigating a suspicious death in Hull after a body was found in an apartment on boulevard Saint-Joseph.

Police were visiting the apartment to check on the well-being of a tenant at around 1:30 p.m. Monday. That's when officers discovered a body.

The death is currently considered suspicious, pending further investigation. A security perimeter is in place.

Police did not reveal any information about the victim, nor did they specify the address, as they are still attempting to contact next-of-kin.