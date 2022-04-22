Gatineau police make more arrests following reports of threats targeting high schools
Two more teenagers have been arrested in connection to alleged threats directed towards high schools in Gatineau, Que.
Police said Friday that within the last 48 hours, two arrests had been made in connection to threats made against l'école secondaire du Versant and l'école polyvalente de l'Érablière.
Charges for making threats will be submitted to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions in the Youth Division.
Police are reminding the public that uttering threats is a criminal offence that can lead to charges, even if it was intended to be a joke.
"The section of the Criminal Code stating that it is prohibited by law to make threats to kill or injure a person or an animal or to damage property is not a crime of intent," police said in a statement on Friday.
Gatineau police have been investigating reports of threats directed at several schools this week.
On Wednesday, police said officers responded to reports about an alleged threat towards Du Versant high school in Gatineau. A teenager was arrested.
Police were also investigating threats made against l'Île high school on Saint-Rédempteur in the Hull sector.
