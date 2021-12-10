Gatineau police offer $50,000 reward for info in 2006 homicide of Kelly Morrisseau

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the 2006 murder of a former Manitoban in Ottawa.

Gatineau Police announced the reward, which was provided by an anonymous donor, on Thursday, one day before the 15th anniversary of the death of Kelly Morrisseau.

Morrisseau, originally from Manitoba, was last seen alive on Dec. 10, 2006, at approximately 4 a.m. on Montfort Street in Ottawa.

At the time, she was 27 years old, a mother of three, and pregnant.

Gatineau police said Morrisseau got into a man’s vehicle, and approximately 90 minutes later, she was found dying from stab wounds in a park in Gatineau, Quebec.

Police say the man remains the main suspect in her murder.

At the time, police described the suspect as a white male between 24 and 30 years old with an athletic build. He had short, blonde curly hair, according to police.

He was between five foot eight to five foot 10 and weighed between 180 and 200 pounds. Police said he spoke English and French without an accent.

He was driving a 1985 to 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera or Calais.

A composite sketch was created in 2007, but Gatineau police noted the man’s appearance may have changed over the years.

Gatineau police said the reward is the largest they’ve ever offered, and they’re hoping someone will come forward with information on the homicide.

“It is important to remember that any piece of information, no matter how inconsequential it may appear, could help the investigation and set it in a new direction,” police said in a release.

Anyone with information on Morrisseau’s death is asked to contact Gatineau police at 819-243-4636 or submit information online.