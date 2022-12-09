Gatineau police offering online trading zone outside police stations

Gatineau police are now offering special areas outside police stations for the safe exchange of goods and money from trades made online.

Earlier this week, the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP announced their safe trading zones outside the Pembroke, Ont. detachment, and now police in Gatineau have launched a similar program.

The “neutral zones” are located at 590 Gréber Blvd. and 777 de la Carrière Blvd. Residents can use them for free at any time with no appointments. The areas have 24/7 video monitoring, though police caution that the images may not be observed in real time at all hours, and if anyone feels unsafe, they should still call 9-1-1.

The areas are marked in blue with permanent signage.

The neutral zone spaces can be used for other purposes as well, such as pickup and drop off of children in shared custody, police suggest.

With Christmas fast approaching and online marketplaces growing ever more popular, Gatineau police suggest these spaces can not only provide safety for everyone involved, but can also help people avoid possible fraud.

When buying and selling online, it’s important to verify the identity of the person on the other end of the transaction, police say, and to verify that the item being purchased is legitimate. Make sure you see the item you’re buying before exchanging money, and vice versa.

If you choose not to use the neutral spaces at the police station, Gatineau police encourage buyers and sellers to meet in a highly visible public place during busy hours.