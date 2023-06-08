Gatineau police officer struck by vehicle while investigating stolen vehicle

A Gatineau police officer was treated for minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle during an investigation into a stolen vehicle, police say.

A resident called the Gatineau police emergency centre just after 12:15 a.m. Thursday to report two suspicious individuals in a vehicle near rue des Fleurs in the Gatineau sector.

Gatineau police say officers arrived in the area and located the suspect vehicle, which was following a Toyota RAV4 vehicle.

During the chase, the two suspect vehicles drove onto rue Edgar-Degas, a dead-end street.

Police say the stolen RAV4 vehicle hit a mailbox located on the curb and came to a stop after colliding with a parked vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, a 15-year-old, was arrested by police.

As the suspect was being arrested, police say the other suspect in the second vehicle accelerated towards the officers and struck one of them.

The suspect was arrested following a second pursuit in the municipality of Plaisance.

The officer was treated for minor injuries.

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man and woman were arrested by police, and were transported to the Gatineau police station to meet with investigators.