Gatineau police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 46-year-old man.

Conrad Holm-Andersen was last seen Jan. 14 at a store on Eddy Street in the Hull sector, but has apparently not been home since Jan. 9.

Police say he may be in Ontario and trying to get to Sudbury.

Holm-Andersen is described as white, about 5'6" (170 cm) tall, of average weight, with mid-length red hair and a red beard. He speaks English and very little French.

Holm-Andersen gets around on foot, police said, and carries a royal blue violin that he keeps in a carrying case of the same colour.

Anyone with information that could help locate Mr. Holm-Andersen is asked to call 819-246-0222