Gatineau police seize 34,000 contraband cigarettes

Four people are facing charges and 34,000 contraband cigarettes were seized during an investigation targeting contraband tobacco in Gatineau.

Police say several individuals were identified as being linked to cigarette smuggling as part of an operation into contraband tobacco.

"Following this second investigation, four people were arrested. The investigation showed that three of them were smuggling cigarettes and getting supplies from the fourth individual," police said in a statement.

On Jan. 6, police carried out four searches at different addresses in the Gatineau and Hull sectors. Police seized 34,480 contraband cigarettes, 333 grams of cannabis and $3,305 in Canadian currency.

Three men and a woman are facing charges under the Tobacco Tax Act. They could also face cannabis possession charges.