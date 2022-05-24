Gatineau, Que. asking residents to prepare for flooding along Gatineau River

The city of Gatineau, Que. is telling residents to prepare for the possibility of flooding in some areas.

The city says it has been monitoring water levels for several weeks. However, the city was told Monday that the accumulation of water in the Baskatong reservoir is faster than expected due to heavy rainfall in recent days and high temperatures.

In order to avoid a mechanical failure, the water will need to be gradually released.

However, this could lead to some flooding along the Gatineau River. The city says Gatineau should be less affected than it was during the 2019 flood, since this water is coming only from the Gatineau River and not the Ottawa River as well.

In order to avoid blockages, the city is asking owners of docks and watercraft to remove their equipment from the Gatineau River as soon as possible.

The areas most likely to be affected are:

Cartier Street; and

Gatineau Point area between Oxford and Prince Albert streets.

Areas of moderate risk include:

South of Saint-Sauveur Street, between Saint-Patrice and Sanscartier streets (Gatineau sector);

Hurtubise Boulevard East and West (Gatineau sector);

Fer-à-Cheval Street (Masson-Angers sector); and

Du Ruisseau Street (Masson-Angers sector).

Sandbags are available. They can be obtained in the following places:

Intersection of Cartier and Rapides streets;

Near intersection of Saint-Louis and Rodolphe streets (Dead end);

Intersection of Saint-Antoine and de la Baie streets; and

Intersection of Boulevard de la Gappe and Carmen street.

Citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and call 311 to report any concerns. If the safety of people or property is at risk, they should call 911. Residents can call 811 (option 2) at any time if they feel a need for mental health support. Info-Social 811 is a free and confidential phone consultation service. It is provided 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Residents are invited to visit gatineau.ca/flood for information on how to prepare and for the latest updates.