Gatineau, Que. home for sale after decade long legal fight

The Gatineau, Que. home at the centre of a 10-year legal fight over its proximity to the road is now on the market for nearly $3.5 million.

The home at 79 chemin Fraser features a stainless steel infinity pool, five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two kitchens and an elevator, according to the listing on Realtor.ca.

"The indoor outdoor Terrace space overlooking the unique stainless steel infinity pool feels like it's flowing into the Ottawa River to entertain your guests and relax."

In March, Quebec's highest court ruled the multimillion-dollar home built too close to the street would be allowed to remain standing.

The saga began in 2013 when the city of Gatineau granted the homeowner, Patrick Molla, permission to build the house even though it violated zoning bylaws. Neighbours complained the two-storey home did not fit with the rest of the neighbourhood.

The house was built seven metres from the street, instead of the minimum 15.67 metres. The city later found the plans were approved due to 'human error', since the planning official who granted them didn't know the relevant bylaw.

To fix that mistake, in July 2014 city council granted a minor exemption to allow the home to be closer to the street.

Quebec Superior Court Judge Michel Deziel overturned the exemption in July 2021, saying, "The city, by allowing this exemption, sets aside a clear regulatory standard."

The city of Gatineau appealed the Superior Court Judge's decision to the court of appeal, and on March 7, the court ruled in favour of the city and will allow the home to remain standing.

In the ruling, the court stated Molla's house is "imposing", and neighbours had described the home as an "overwhelming monstrosity", a "laughing stock" and even the "greatest eyesore."

On Wednesday, Molla put the home up for sale for $3.495 million, and is listed as the residential real estate broker.

"A unique design by Architect Melina Craig in 2014, this property is a true gem," the listing says. "With a team of structural engineers, ventilation and an experienced general contractor, this property is the perfect example of quality, refinement and sophistication."