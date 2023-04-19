Gatineau, Que. introduces new police chief

The Gatineau police service (SPVG) has introduced its new police chief.

Simon Fournier was named Wednesday as the new director of the SPVG.

An 18-year veteran of the force, Fournier served several roles within the SPVG, most recently chief inspector.

He replaces Luc Beaudoin, who announced his retirement in January.

"The City has chosen a humane and inclusive leader at the head of the SPVG, who will be able to mobilize his troops towards the achievement of the Service's objectives," said City of Gatineau director general Simon Rousseau in a news release, originally published in French. "But above all, he will know how to take the right actions to ensure the safety of the citizens of Gatineau while maintaining and consolidating the confidence they have in their police department."

Fournier will officially take over as Gatineau police chief towards the end of May 2023, following a transition period of a few weeks.