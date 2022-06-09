Gatineau, Que. man calls 911 to complain after being stopped for speeding

A Gatineau, Que. man is facing $880 in fines after being stopped for speeding in western Quebec, then calling 911 to complain about the officer.

An officer with MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police stopped a driver going 135 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Highway 105 just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say during the traffic stop, the driver mentioned he was going to call 911 to complain after the officer refused to show him the registered speed on the radar gun.

"Despite the police officer's explanation of the refusal, the man was still dissatisfied and called 911 anyway, despite the notice to the contrary, since he was exposing himself to an additional fine," police said.

"The man even informed the police officer that he did not believe he was a real police officer."

The driver received a $312 fine for speeding, a $64 ticket for not having a proof of insurance and a $504 fine for calling police without a valid reason.

Police say officers don't have to show the driver the registered speed when stopped for speeding.

"It is important to know that in terms of speed the police have no legal constraint obliging them to show the speed on the radar," police said.