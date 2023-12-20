Gatineau, Que. man turns himself in to police after fatal hit-and-run
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Gatineau police say a 40-year-old man has turned himself in to police after a fatal hit-and-run collision on Tuesday.
A driver at the intersection of Montée Paiement and Boulevard Saint-René Ouest struck a pedestrian at around 5:30 a.m. and left the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead in hospital.
According to Gatineau police, a man contacted them Tuesday afternoon to say he was the driver involved in the crash. He was arrested in Ontario, with the help of Ottawa police and OPP, and taken to Gatineau to speak to investigators. The vehicle involved in the crash was also seized.
Yan Brunet-Bertrand, a Gatineau resident, is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal collision.
The police investigation remains ongoing.
-
South Grenville high school students celebrate Christmas by serving festive meal to neighbouring schoolStudents at a South Grenville high school prepared a feast for children and teachers at a nearby elementary school to enjoy.
-
Bringing peace to St. Clair CollegeA new monument has been installed on the main campus at St. Clair College.
-
'It is really sad': Children at Cape Breton youth centre ask for food instead of toys in letters to SantaThe staff at Clifford Street Youth Centre in North Sydney, N.S., was surprised to learn what some of the children were asking for in their letters to Santa.
-
Crews call it a wrap until spring on Orillia road construction projectFollowing years of road construction, delays and detours, motorists in Orillia can celebrate the near completion of a significant project connecting the waterfront to the downtown with the reopening of Centennial Drive.
-
'Wrapping Gifts for a Cure': Volunteers raising money for cystic fibrosis research at Calgary mallAmongst the Christmas mayhem at Southcentre Mall, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has a booth set up staffed with volunteers ready to wrap any sized gift. It's the biggest fundraiser for the agency that is trying to raise money for research this holiday season.
-
-
'Disturbing' investigation into child, animal abuse leads to more than 100 chargesTwo men and one woman are facing more than 100 charges in connection with the yearslong abuse of several children and pets in southeast Edmonton.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at WRHWindsor Regional Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at its Ouellette Campus.
-
'It's really youth helping youth': Student-driven campaign helps fight hunger in New BrunswickA massive campaign involving dozens of schools in the Greater Moncton area is once again a huge success.