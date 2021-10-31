Gatineau restaurant patrons facing charges following COVID-19 inspection
Several people are facing charges related to COVID-19 measures following a routine inspection at a Gatineau restaurant.
Officers with Gatineau Police and Quebec provincial police conducted a joint inspection regarding alcohol regulations at Restaurant Caramela on Saint-Joseph Boulevard Saturday evening, while also checking to make sure health regulations were being followed.
A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec said that while there, they noticed a large crowd and found several people were in violation of mask and vaccine passport rules.
The situation became heated at one point during the inspection and some arrests were made, but there were no major incidents to report, the spokesperson said.
Police did not have exact numbers for how many people were facing charges under the province's COVID-19 rules.
