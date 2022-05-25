Gatineau River levels expected to 'significantly increase' starting on Thursday

Water levels along the Gatineau River are expected to "significantly increase" starting on Thursday, raising concerns about flooding along the river.

Officials are monitoring water levels along the Gatineau River due to the upcoming rain in the forecast and the fact the Baskatong reservoir is at its limit.

"The sectors along the Gatineau River will be the hardest hit," the city said in a media release, adding there is no reason to believe water levels will reach flood levels on the Ottawa River.

The city of Gatineau has opened four sandbag distribution sites in "higher-risk sectors" and is prepared to open a centre for flood victims at the Stade-Pierre-Lafontaine Arena on Saint-Antoine as "soon as necessary."

Sandbags are available at the following locations:

Rue Cartier and rue des Rapides;

Boulevard de la Gappe and rue Carmen

Saint-Jean-de-Brebeuf community centre (70 rue Moreau)

Parc La Baie (between 91 and 95 rue de la Baie)

Gatineau says residents can visit gatineau.ca/flood to find out how to prepare for possible flooding.