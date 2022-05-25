Gatineau River levels expected to 'significantly increase' starting on Thursday
Water levels along the Gatineau River are expected to "significantly increase" starting on Thursday, raising concerns about flooding along the river.
Officials are monitoring water levels along the Gatineau River due to the upcoming rain in the forecast and the fact the Baskatong reservoir is at its limit.
"The sectors along the Gatineau River will be the hardest hit," the city said in a media release, adding there is no reason to believe water levels will reach flood levels on the Ottawa River.
The city of Gatineau has opened four sandbag distribution sites in "higher-risk sectors" and is prepared to open a centre for flood victims at the Stade-Pierre-Lafontaine Arena on Saint-Antoine as "soon as necessary."
Sandbags are available at the following locations:
- Rue Cartier and rue des Rapides;
- Boulevard de la Gappe and rue Carmen
- Saint-Jean-de-Brebeuf community centre (70 rue Moreau)
- Parc La Baie (between 91 and 95 rue de la Baie)
Gatineau says residents can visit gatineau.ca/flood to find out how to prepare for possible flooding.
-
Northern campgrounds expect busy summerCampgrounds in the northeast and around the province are looking forward to a summer camping season largely free of COVID restrictions.
-
U.K. prosecutor charges actor Kevin Spacey with sexual assaultBritain's Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday it had authorized criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey for four counts of sexual assault against three men.
-
AltaGas selling Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities for $1.025BAltaGas Ltd. says it has signed a deal to sell its Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities Inc. for $1.025 billion.
-
Heart attack survivors meet with first responders who saved their livesThe Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS) will host its 8th Annual Cardiac Arrest Survivor Day celebration on Thursday afternoon.
-
Alberta to announce new steps to ease pressure on ambulance servicesThe Alberta government will reveal how it plans to ease pressure on emergency medical services in the province.
-
NDP signs defaced in London North CentreSome NDP campaign signs in London North Centre have been defaced.
-
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 1,005, ICU admissions at 154Health officials in Ontario are reporting 1,005 hospitalizations and 154 ICU admissions linked to COVID-19.
-
Stampede Bell Grandstand Show to feature Dean Brody, trick roping, fireworksThe Calgary Stampede has unveiled its plans for this year's grandstand show including a Canadian country music story and a tip of the Stetson to Calgary concert venues.