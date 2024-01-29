Gatineau's STO cancels bus trips due to driver shortage: Here's what to expect

Gatineau's public transit authority is cancelling dozens of bus trips this week, including bus routes into Ottawa, as it deals with a driver shortage.

The STO says bus cancellations are expected during the morning and afternoon peak periods.

According to the STO website, 12 bus trips into Ottawa were cancelled Monday morning.

The STO asks people to check the list of cancellations which has been made ahead of time to allow people to plan ahead.

"Occasional cancellations could be added to this list due to labour issues, network incidents or mechanical breakdowns," the STO said.

The transit service says new drivers are currently being trained to help fill the shortage, and recruitment campaigns are underway to hire more drivers.