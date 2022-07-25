Gazprom to cut gas through Nord Stream 1 to 20 per cent of capacity
Russia's Gazprom said Monday that it would further reduce natural gas flows through a major pipeline to Europe to 20 per cent of capacity, citing equipment repairs. The move escalates tensions over energy supplies that are dwindling just as the continent is trying to shore up its storage for winter.
Heat wave has vulnerable Maritimers questioning how to keep coolWith temperatures set to be in the mid to high 20s all week, Maritimers are hunkering down. The warm weather is bringing worry to some who don't have any way to beat the heat.
Suspect in Chilliwack double homicide found dead: RCMPA man suspected of killing two women and shooting one man at a home in Chilliwack has been found dead, the RCMP confirmed Monday.
Public health keeping close eye on spread of monkeypoxWith 288 recorded cases of monkeypox in Ontario, local public health officials are closely monitoring for any sign the virus is spreading while vaccinating groups of people that are the most vulnerable to contracting the virus.
Adam Sandler dines in Guelph restaurant while filming new movieSeveral Guelphties caught a glimpse of Adam Sandler as the movie star is in the area for a few days filming and producing his newest project.
Olds RCMP charge 4 in drug-impaired driving crackdownFour people face criminal charges after a three-day crackdown by Olds RCMP aimed at reducing drug-impaired driving.
Toronto Symphony Orchestra warns customer details compromised in ransomware attackThe Toronto Symphony Orchestra is warning its patrons that some of their personal information may have been compromised in a recent ransomware attack.
Gluten-free prices soaring for Canadians with celiac diseaseThe price of nearly every food has been under inflationary pressure this year, but those buying gluten-free products – an already expensive purchase to begin with – are noticing a price hike that’s even more dramatic.
Workplace forklift accident sends one to hospitalA man in Middlesex Centre was taken to hospital Monday after he was pinned underneath a forklift in a workplace accident.
Papal apology was a long time coming for residential school survivors'We waited a long time for this to come about,' said residential school survivor Shirley Horn, as she stood in front of what was once Shingwauk Residential School.