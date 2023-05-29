'Gbay Gals Give' proves power in numbers while helping community

A group of women in Georgian Bay are proving giving back to the community doesn't have to be stressful.

The GBay Gals Give held its spring donation event Monday evening. The group of women, which now numbers at approximately 250 members, gives back to various charities throughout the community two times a year.

"We get together for a glass of wine to give money to fulfill the needs of our community," said Kathy Elsdon Befort, the committee chair. "We're here for an hour or two, and we go home. The whole concept is simple and to be impactful and to be together."

On Monday night, the group presented Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) with $43,800, which will be targeted toward the hospital's fundraising campaign for a new MRI.

"They chose the hospital, I think because that need will service everyone within our community," said Elsdon Befort. "An MRI will serve everyone that's here that needs any medical attention."

GBGH is working to raise four million dollars over the next two years for a new MRI machine.

"We're seeing almost 4000 patients travel out of the community to Barrie, Orillia or sometimes even farther down to Toronto for an MRI, so bringing that care closer to home is integral, and we know that it's breaking down those barriers to access," said Nicole Kraftscik, the GBGH Foundation CEO.

Since starting in 2018, the group has raised over $350,000 for 11 local charities. Members each give $200 and gather for an hour twice a year with no other time commitments or obligations.

"We're just so grateful to everyone for coming out and being part of this and donating and spending time together as women in our community that care about the needs within our town," said Elsdon Befort.