Gearing up for the Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games


The Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games are set to take place in the coming days. (CTV)

An annual celebration of all things Scottish is starting to take shape with a pre-festival event on Thursday morning.

This year the Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games will feature some world-class athletes.

The pre-festival event showcased what spectators can expect from the 20 to 23 world-heavy events championships like the caber and hammer tosses.

This is the first time Fergus has hosted the championships in over a decade.

Jamie Trask, a heavy games competitor, is Fergus-born. He said it was his early exposure to the event that helped him get into the sport.

“I’m 25 years old, and I say to people, I’ve been going to Highland games for 25 years. My dad would take me out to all the ones he went to. As soon as I could walk I was picking up a twig and carrying it like a caber and trying to flip it,” Trask said.

The Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games will run from August 11 to 13 at the Center Wellington Community Sportsplex.

