Gearing up for the Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games

An annual celebration of all things Scottish is starting to take shape with a pre-festival event on Thursday morning.

This year the Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games will feature some world-class athletes.

The pre-festival event showcased what spectators can expect from the 20 to 23 world-heavy events championships like the caber and hammer tosses.

This is the first time Fergus has hosted the championships in over a decade.

Jamie Trask, a heavy games competitor, is Fergus-born. He said it was his early exposure to the event that helped him get into the sport.

“I’m 25 years old, and I say to people, I’ve been going to Highland games for 25 years. My dad would take me out to all the ones he went to. As soon as I could walk I was picking up a twig and carrying it like a caber and trying to flip it,” Trask said.

The Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games will run from August 11 to 13 at the Center Wellington Community Sportsplex.