The Greater Essex County District School Board announced Monday a site has been acquired to build a new school in Tecumseh.

The 5.79-acre site will house a new dual track (English / French Immersion) school for students in the Tecumseh and Lakeshore areas.

The Ministry of Education recently approved $3.7 million in funding to support this acquisition for the new school.

The property is located south of Tecumseh Road in Tecumseh, and just west of Arlington Blvd., near the current site of D.M. Eagle Public School, which will be replaced by the new building.

Funding of $15.5 million for the school was announced by the Ministry of Education through the Capital Priorities Program in November, 2015.

“The community deserves better schools and modern facilities to educate the next generation,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce. “This is needed progress for the community. Our government is committed to supporting young people as they seek to achieve lifelong success, and by providing safe, accessible, state-of-the-art learning environments we are helping to accomplish just that.”

The school is expected to accommodate 651 students.