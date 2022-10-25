GECDSB community survey asking for input on police presence and programs

The Greater Essex County District School Board is reviewing its community police programs and is asking for feedback from the community.

The programs have mostly been paused since the imposition of health and safety restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Logical Outcomes, an external consultant, has been hired to conduct the review and prepare recommendations.

Opportunities will be provided for students, teachers, support staff, parents, caregivers, guardians, former students and other community members to give input on these programs at the GECDSB.

An on-line survey is now available at: Community Policing Review. It is anonymous and will remain open until Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.