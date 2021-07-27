GECDSB deadline to opt-out of in-person learning Aug. 6

Greater Essex District School Board families will have the opportunity Wednesday to opt-out of in-class learning for the upcoming school year.

All GECDSB elementary and secondary students have been enrolled for in-person learning starting in September, but families will have until Aug. 6 to decide whether or not they want their children to return to the classroom.

As directed by the Ministry of Education, the board will offer a remote learning option for students for the 2021-2022 school year.

Elementary students who opt-out of in-class learning will be timetabled in the GEC Elementary Virtual School and follow a timetable similar to the last school year, GECDSB says. Students who enroll in remote learning must commit to it for an entire term.

Students who opt out for the first term will have the chance to join in-person learning for the second, but in-person learners will not have the option to switch in the second term.

As for secondary students, the 2021 remote learning model will be based on the number of students who decide not to return to the classroom, the board says.

Remote learning could include a hybrid model, a virtual school, e-learning or courses available at the GECDSB alternative secondary school.

Students who opt-out of in-class learning could be placed in any of those options.

In-person learners will again not have the option to switch to remote learning in the second semester.

The school board will send out an opt-out form through email and it will also be shared on its website.