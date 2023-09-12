GECDSB establishes safety plan to resume board meetings with visitors
The Greater Essex County District School Board is allowing the public to attend meetings in person again now that enhanced security measures have been established.
At a special meeting of the board on Monday, trustees received a report from administration that allows for the return of a public gallery at meetings.
Due to concerns for the safety of staff and board members, the June 20,2023 meeting was closed to the public with live streaming access only, until a new safety plan was devised, said a GECDSB news release .
Beginning with the Tuesday, Sept. 19 meeting, doors will open for public attendance at 6:30 p.m. A maximum of 133 seats will be available and that number will be monitored by security personnel. All visitors will be required to sign in and then sign out at the conclusion of the meeting. Signs, posters and other props will be prohibited.
Meetings of the Board of Trustees will continue to be live streamed for the convenience of the public.
