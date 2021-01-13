Residents will have the chance to offer their thoughts on the design and plans for the new K-12 public school in Kingsville.

The school will be built just off Jesperson Lane, near Kingsville Arena.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings, there will be an online presentation provided online through a link on the Greater Essex County District School Board website, which will go live at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.

Those who would like to ask questions or make suggestions will be able to submit their comment through email.

The presentation will include a video by the project’s architects, Architecttura Inc. and information from GECDSB Capital Projects Department staff.

The plans for the new 196,955 sqaure foot Kingsville K-12 school includes a dedicated space for community day care. The school will be built for 1,045 elementary and 753 secondary students.

The new school will replace Kingsville District High School, Jack Miner PS and Kingsville PS and graduates of Harrow PS will attend high school at the new school.